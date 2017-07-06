Stella Artois celebrates Wimbledon with Vantage Point event

Stella Artois has worked with creative agency Frukt to stage the activation, which takes place in Flat Iron Square, London, and is inviting guests to watch Wimbledon screenings as well as enjoy a range of experiences.

Vantage Point launched on 3 July and will run until 16 July. Comedian Matt Richardson and tennis player Goran Ivanisevic are helping to host the activation, putting an alternative spin on Wimbledon commentary live from the Vantage Point event. The duo will appear together today on 9 July and Richardson will appear solo today (6 July).

The brand has also worked with food cretaives to design bespoke menus for guests, which have been inspired by the Championships. Dishes include miniature pancakes with strawberries, elderflower clotted cream and mint, strawberries and cream baklava, chimichangas served with strawberry and champagne salsa, as well as meat and cheese platters with pickled vegetables.

To complete the experience, guests will be greeted by a concierge on arrival and staff will be onsite to cater to their every need. Visitors will also have the opportunity to win prizes during 'Ace Hour', which will take place every time an ace is served.

Vantage Point will also be popping up in Liverpool.

Matt Leadbeater, senior brand manager at Stella Artois UK, said: "At Stella Artois, we’re committed to making occasions more special – and Wimbledon is no exception, particularly being the Official Beer of The Championships. We wanted to serve one to remember this year by working with our stellar line-up of Matt and Goran to bring everything together, so our Stella Artois Vantage Point experience is served up with the brand’s trademark wit, sophistication, and style. We can’t wait for London and Liverpool to have a taste – and an ice-cold beer."

