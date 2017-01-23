Starward Whisky and Milroy's to mark Australia Day celebrations

Australian brand Starward Whisky and whisky specialist Milroy's of Soho are teaming up to host Australia Day celebrations, with an in-house tasting and outdoor BBQ.

The event, taking place on 26 January, will feature a Down Under-themed celebration, with classic Australian sausage sandwiches from the BBQ and Starward cocktails from Milroy's secret underground bar, The Vault, while an Australian radio station will provide entertainment.

Milroy's and Starward have also teamed up for a tasting session, taking place on 30 January, where the venue's executive director will be joined by Starward brand ambassador Ross Charman to talk guests through a special whisky made exclusively with Australian barley and aged in Australian wine barrels.

The tasting will include seven different samples and will be followed by an outdoor BBQ.

In 2015, mobile network brand Three marked Australia Day with a store stunt, by turning the usual Three logo on its head and digital displays in shop windows read the wrong way round.

In December, camera brand Leica staged a hands-on workshop together with William Grant & Sons, as part of the whisky manufacturer's 'Ancient Reserves' pop-up.

