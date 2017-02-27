Staropramen and Pravha to host 'Spirit of Prague' pop-up

Czech beer brands Staropramen and Pravha will host a pop-up in East London, which aims to transport guests to Prague.

The pop-up will welcome guests from 16-19 March at the Old Truman Brewery in Shoreditch. Visitors will be able to explore Prague through the beers the brands have to offer.

The bar will have two halves; one will explore the traditional side of Prague, while the other will invite guests to experience the more modern and vibrant side of the city. Resident beer experts will be onsite to offer advice and guided tastings, as well as allowing guests to 'try before they buy'.

Visitors will be able to access the Prague price pints of 70p by using the code word 'Pohoda' when entering the bar, and only 100 of the special offer pints will be available each day. Guests will also be able to enjoy pretzels at the bar, and beer experts will help them pair their pretzels to perfectly match their drink of choice.

In November, Pilsner Urquell opened its winter garden in collaboration with the Galvin Hop pub.

