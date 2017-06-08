Starbucks and Supermalt to sponsor The Color Run series

Starbucks, Supermalt, Riemann P20 and YooMoo have been announced as sponsors of The Color Run event series.

The Color Run, a series of five-kilometre fun runs in the UK where participants are covered head-to-toe in vibrant coloured powder, will take place in London in June, Manchester in July and Brighton in September.

Starbucks has been announced as the official coffee sponsor and will be handing out its range of bottled Frappuccinos to The Color Run audience.

Supermalt will be offering consumers the chance to win tickets to the events across the country through their on-pack promotion.

This year's theme will be a ‘Dream Theme’, which includes a ‘Cloud Foam Zone’ and a variety of new colour zones along the route. Other sponsors this year include Dare2b, NSPCC, Just Giving and OnRunning.

Suncream brand Riemann P20 and yoghurt brand YooMoo will also have a presence at the events.

Last year The Color Run was sponsored by sweet brand Skittles and featured an island-vacation vibe, with runners following a trail with five different colour zones.

