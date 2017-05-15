Starbucks to host 'cold coffee' tasting experience

Starbucks is staging a dining experience to explore the cold side of craft coffee, with the aim of taking guests on a sensory journey.

Devised in partnership with immersive dining experts Gingerline's Institute of Flavourology, the experimental endeavour, called the Cold Craft Coffee Testing Facility, will use coffee as a key ingredient in dishes to take users on a sensory exploration of the flavours, smells and textures invoked by some of Starbucks’ latest brews.

Every taste element will be explored in isolation before seeing how they come together to create each coffee’s complex and full bodied flavour. All ticket proceeds will be donated to Send A Cow, creating a direct impact on the lives of people in the coffee farming communities of Africa.

The dining experience kicks off today (15 May) with sessions taking an hour, and runs until the 23 May. It is being hosted at the Nicholls & Clarke showrooms in London.

Last October, Starbucks launched hot tea lattes across the UK for the first time, and marked the occasion with an all-day tea party at its Soho branch on Wardour Street.

