Starbucks to celebrate Pride in London

Starbucks will celebrate its sponsorship of the Pride parade in London with a range of activations, including 'Glam Stops' and themed Frappucinos.

The Pride parade, which will take place on 8 July, will see Starbucks bring its sponsorship of the event to life by serving Frappucinos, topped with rainbow coloured heart sprinkles, in its stores along the parade route on 8-9 July.

Also 'Glam Stops', which will be set up in selected Starbucks stores, will give guests the chance to get made up for the event, with the team from make-up company, Gypsy Shrine, onsite to help parade-goers acheive glittery and glam looks.

In addition, more than 240 Starbucks employees will be joining in the parade, marching under a #LoveHappensHere balloon.

Steve Flanagan, director of marketing at Starbucks EMEA, said: "We are incredibly excited to be a part of Pride in London again this year to celebrate our partners (employees) and customers, and encourage them to feel pride, too. At Starbucks, we embrace diversity and offer the platform for our partners to shine and be proud of who they are."

In May, Starbucks hosted a multi-sensory cold coffee tasting experience, in partnership with immersive dining company Gingerline and Secret London.

