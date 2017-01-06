More Than stages tour bus for dogs

Insurance provider More Than is inviting owners and their dogs to experience a whistle-stop sightseeing experience of London, aimed at promoting a new pet care and protection service.

The brand is working with Cow PR to host the world's first ever city tour bus for dogs, which will transport canines to some of London’s best parks and city centre dog walking spots, including Hyde Park, Kensington Palace Gardens and Green Park.

The tour is being staged to mark the launch of More Than Doggyssentials, a pet care and protection service that aims to provide all the essential items for a happy and healthy dog, delivered direct to people's doors each month. To celebrate the launch, every dog owner joining the bus tour will be gifted a travel-size version of the More Than Doggyssentials box, containing treats and throwing balls.

Along the tour, live onboard commentary for dog owners will lift the lid on London’s rich canine history, including the ministerial dogs of Downing Street, the many corgis that have shared Buckingham Palace with the Queen and the location of London’s only dog cemetery.

The route itself centres on a number of London’s most scenic dog-walking hotspots, including Hyde Park and Green Park, for owners to disembark the bus and take their pooch for a stroll if they choose. Guests will also be provided with a handy leaflet mapping dog-friendly pubs, bars and restaurants in the area, where owner and dog can refuel together post-walk. The 90-minute route starts at Lambeth Bridge.

More Than hosted a free art exhibition for dogs last year, which included interactive elements such asn open car window simulator. Check our Eventographic of Dog's Trust's Microchippy - the activation, staged last year, enabled canines and humans to dine together at a special pop-up.

