St-Germain to open immersive pop-up in London

The Maison St-Germain will be the brand's first ever residency and will hit central London from 27-29 July. St-Germain has teamed up with floral designer Emily Baylis, also known as ‘June in March’, to create the pop-up, which will take guests on a journey celebrating the decadence of summer indulgence in the spirit of the 1920s.

Attendees will begin the experience by visiting the Maison's resident florist, before being led through a floral corridor to the central piece, a green room made up of fresh blossom. In the main zone of the pop-up, guests will be able to treat themselves at the St-Germain bar, where they can enjoy cocktails and a live jazz band.

Visitors can then journey up a staircase to the first floor, where the Maison will host a speakeasy. An exclusive collection of St-Germain cocktails will be on offer for guests to sample, each one crafted by the global brand ambassador Camille Ralph Vidal. Vidal will also lead sessions teaching guests how to make their favourite cocktail. There will also be daily workshops for those wanting to get more involved.

More: In May, House of Peroni unveiled a series of floral installations at the residences of bar group Darwin & Wallace. Champagne brand Perrier-Jouët created a floral-inspired pop-up for the Chelsea Flower Show.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



