S.Pellegrino to stage 'Itineraries of Taste' dining experience

Sparkling water brand S.Pellegrino is hosting a dining experience on Harvey Nichols' Fifth Floor Terrace, inviting guests to explore their tastebuds.

Launching on 18 July, and taking place every Tuesday for four weeks, S.Pellegrino will invite guests to its 'Itineraries of Taste' dining experience in Harvey Nichols' Fifth Floor Terrace.

Guests will be treated to a four course menu cooked by critically acclaimed chefs, as well as S.Pellegrino cocktails, as they discover their own itineraries of taste through a menu designed to explore the world of gastronomy.

Chefs include Claude Bosi, Chris Denney, Lee Westcott and Marianne Lumb, who will each host a different installment of the event series. Bosi will kick off proceedings on 18 July and will be treating guests to his signature cooking style; Denney will host the event on 25 July and will showcase his light and rustic flavour combinations; Westcott will offer European cuisine with modern influences on 1 August and Lumb will be championing local produce through her cooking on 8 August.

