Space recruits new strategy director

Brand experience agency Space has appointed Jamie King as strategy director to work across the agency's portfolio of clients.

King will work across Space's client portfolio, which includes William Grant & Sons, Heineken, Arla Foods and General Mills.

King, who was previously executive planning director at Live & Breathe, will now be responsible for the strategic output of the agency, as well as the further strengthening of its planning and insight capabilities. He will report to managing partners, Jason Nicholas and David Atkinson, and will support them on the wider development of the agency.

Having begun his career client-side for Tesco in several operational, commercial and marketing positions, King then moved into telecoms and held brand, customer experience and insight roles at T-Mobile and EE. After moving to the agency side, he led the execution of Samsung mobile brand experiences for the London 2012 Olympics and was planning director at Cheil Worldwide.

King said: "I can’t wait to get moving. I was seduced by the talent at Space, its people-first approach to planning and its multi-disciplined creative strength. I'm excited by the agency’s proposition, the variety of commercial challenges it tackles and its stellar client roster."

Nicholas added: "We searched long and hard for the right individual who could help our clients’ tackle not only the brand issues that they face but their wider business challenges. In Jamie, we have found a rare talent whose diverse background means that he brings a powerful blend of strategic, creative and commercial thinking to the table. We’re delighted to have made such a high calibre addition to our senior team and look forward to the impact that he’ll make on our clients’ businesses."



Space has worked on projects including the Glenfiddich Experimental Series, and produced a virtual distillery tour for the whisky brand which is currently being activated across 20 international markets. The agency has also been appointed by General Mills to launch an integrated campaign for Nature Valley.

More: Space is currently delivering a 'Kitchen of No Compromise' activation for dairy brand Arla. In May, the agency hired Paul Cope as its new business director.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



