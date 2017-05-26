Space recruits new business director

Creative agency Space has announced the appointment of Paul Cope as business director. He will be responsible for a portfolio of the agency's clients including Heineken and Arla Foods.

Cope was formerly client services director at the Starbucks UK & EMEA on-site agency, and has now moved to Space where he will be in charge of leading client relationships and overseeing the strategic and creative output across his business group.

He will support the agency's managing partners, David Atkinson and Jason Nicholas, in attracting new business as Space looks to capitalise upon its recent growth. The agency recently reported a 90% increase in gross income for 2016, and this new appointment aims to build upon that increase.

Cope has more than 20 years of experience in the communications industry, and has created both domestic and international campaigns for FMCG brands such as Coca-Cola, Mondelez, PepsiCo, and Masterfoods. In his new role, he will be part of the leadership team at Space, and will report to managing partner, David Atkinson.

Paul Cope said: "Space has built a compelling proposition by putting its clients’ audience first rather than the channels that they use. The depth and breadth of commercial challenges that they help their blue-chip clients address, the types of creative solutions that they provide and the ambition and hunger of the team at Space make this such an exciting business to be a part of."

David Atkinson, managing partner at Space, added: "Paul is a proven operator whose wealth of experience will be invaluable to our clients in helping them build their businesses. We’re delighted to have made such a high calibre addition to our senior team and look forward to the contribution that he will make to the agency’s future development."



Last month, Space announced the appointment of Jim Carless as head of brand experience.

