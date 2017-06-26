Space recruits Naz Nazli and Alex Ball as creative heads

Creative agency Space has hired former J. Walter Thompson creatives Naz Nazli and Alex Ball to work across the agency's client portfolio, which includes William Grant & Sons, Heineken and Arla Foods.

Nazli and Ball, the creative team behind the latest TV campaign for Berocca, have more than 20 years of experience working at top creative agencies including BBH, CHI & Partners and Leo Burnett.

The pair, who have won a number of awards at Cannes, D&AD and Campaign Big, will report into creative director Greg McAlinden.

The London-based agency grew its gross income by more than 90% in 2016 and recently produced a virtual reality distillery tour for Glenfiddich, which is currently being activated across 20 international markets.

Nazli said: "Alex and I are excited to be joining such a creatively ambitious and hungry agency. We can’t wait to add to the disruptive and distinctive ideas that the agency is becoming known for."

McAlinden added: "We’re building a formidable team of multi-disciplined talent capable of meeting the creative needs of our clients. I’m thrilled to have attracted such high calibre creatives in Naz and Alex to Space and look forward to seeing the impact their ideas will have in transforming our clients’ businesses."

