Southbank Centre hosts VR 'tree' experience

London's Southbank Centre is hosting 'Treehugger', the world's first virtual reality (VR) experience that aims to shift mindsets from consumerism to conservation.

The Treehugger: Wawona experience launched on 14 December and is delivered through a huge replicated model of a giant sequoia tree and a Vive VR headset.

Visitors can discover the tree’s hidden inner structure where grooves in the bark become giant cliffs and pine cones feel like the Sydney Opera House. Those who continue hugging are sucked into ‘tree time’, where they experience neuron-like energy flows in the treetop canopy and can experience vertigo by looking down.

The experience has been developed by London-based studio Marshmallow Laser Feast, together with the Cinekid Foundation, STRP, Southbank Centre and Migrations. It will be in place until 28 December.

The installation is part of Southbank Centre's Winter Festival, supported by Natwest, which also features a Moominland exhibition that opened last week.

