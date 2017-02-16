Sony reveals details of SXSW 2017 activity

Sony will take part in SXSW 2017, the world's largest creative business conference and festivals, which takes place in Texas from 10-19 March.

Sony will host an exhibition to introduce its latest prototypes incorporating cutting-edge technologies, as well as projects that are still in the development stage, on 12 March at the SXSW Interactive Festival, which serves as a breeding ground for new technologies and creative business ideas.

Visitors will be able to experience Sony's interactive and entertaining exhibits, which are focused on developing products that exist at the closest point of contact with its customers and resonate with them at an emotional level, and on placing those products in the hands of customers around the world.

At SXSW Music Festival, Sony brand will offer a virtual reality (VR) music video experience of The Chainsmokers new single 'Paris', which will debut there for the first time. This is part of Sony's new 'Lost in Music' brand campaign, and is being created exclusively for PlayStation VR, the virtual reality system for PlayStation 4. 'Lost in Music' aims to deliver new music experiences to fans by using Sony's suite of latest technologies. The experience will take place on 15-16 March.



