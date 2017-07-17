Sony Pictures stages emoji stunt to promote new film

To promote the worldwide release of 'The Emoji Movie', Sony Pictures Animation set the first Guinness World Records title for the largest number of people dressed as emoji faces around the world.

The global record was simultaneously set by people dressed as the yellow emoji characters from the movie in London, Sao Paulo, Dublin, Moscow and Dubai.

UK participants gathered on the green of St. Thomas' Hospital in Westminster where they formed one large emoji face beneath the iconic backdrop of parliament and the Elizabeth Tower. The gathering included young patients and staff from Evelina London Children’s Hospital and Vyvyan Evans, the UK’s leading Emoji expert and author of 'The Emoji Code’.

The gathering was also attended by ten official Emoji Movie characters including Gene, Hi-5, Poop Daddy, Pizza and Heart, who were on hand to meet the children.

It is estimated that more than 1,000 emojis not associated with the record were in the mix throughout Europe, Asia and South America.

The Emoji Movie will be released around the world from late July to October.

Josh Greenstein, president of worldwide marketing and distribution for Sony Pictures Entertainment, said: "Achieving a Guinness World Records title is a testament to the enormous worldwide appeal of emojis. It’s great to see so many people getting excited for the worldwide release of ‘The Emoji Movie.’"

Vyv Evans, who took part in the record in London, added: "Emoji is the world’s only truly global form of communication so today’s fantastically international Guinness World Record attempt has been a wonderful way to celebrate this. I wasn’t at all surprised to hear that Hollywood was embracing the meteoric rise in emoji."

