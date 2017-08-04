Snufflebabe hosts First Mates pop-up

Snufflebabe is aiming to help parents and babies make new friends with its First Mates pop-up, which launches today (4 August). The pop-up comes following the brand's research, which found that a third of Britons have friendships that last a lifetime.

Further research has found that half of Britons are keen to reconnect with lost friends and have used modern tools such as social media to reconnect with people who they now speak to regularly. In addition, over a quarter of people in the UK meet their best friend between the ages of five and ten.

First Mates aims to give babies a chance to meet a friend for life and gives parents the chance to meet new people as well. The pop-up will take place at Vauxhall City Farm, London.

More: Also this month, Playmobil launched 'play zones' at Intu shopping centres to drive brand engagement among Intu shoppers. Last month, Easyjet launched its 'Flybraries' campaign which aims to get more children to read for pleasure.

