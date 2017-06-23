Smyle unveils new brand for Pumphouse and launches Smyle.tv

Smyle Group has revealed a brand refresh for Pumphouse Productions, the live events and production agency it acquired in 2015 and also launched Smyle.tv for its Smyle Moving Image division.

Smyle Group includes agencies Smyle, Pumphouse, which produces live internal comms projects and AGMs and Smyle Moving Image, a 10-strong team producing digital content for brand stories around the world. Last year, it created 110 projects including filming in Siberia, central Africa, several European cities and throughout the UK. It has also recently been working on a number of 360-degree filming projects as well as an experiential festival activation.

The new look for Pumphouse coincides with its 25th birthday, and was unveiled alongside the launch of Smyle.tv at Smyle Group's recent client summer drinks, held at The Curtain.

Rick Stainton, Smyle Group’s managing director said: "These evolved brands offer our clients leading specialist expertise for both their live internal comms and digital content requirements. These developments are part of a wider investment programme across allthree of the group’s brands in creative talent, technology and a best practice approach. They represent further exciting steps in Smyle’s mission to be the best creative agency in our industry."

Earlier this year, Smyle group set up an office in Florida, USA, after reporting a record year. Last year, Smyle crated a launch event for London Technology Week.