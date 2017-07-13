Slingsby Gin creates VR experience

Gin brand Slingsby has created a virtual reality (VR) experience, allowing consumers to immerse themselves in the 'Spirit of Harrogate'.

Slingsby Gin's VR experience will give customers the chance to explore Harrogate – the town from which the gin originates. Guests will discover how the product is created, from the sourcing of botanicals right through to its distillation.

Having trialled the VR experience at London's Taste Festival from 14-18 June, the brand is now rolling out the experience on a larger scale, inviting guests on a tour of its Tewitt Well site in Harrogate before moving on to the kitchen garden of Rudding Park Hotel, where Slingsby sources its botanicals.

The virtual tour will then take guests to its distillery before heading back to the brand's main store. Mixologist Alex Hanson will then treat visitors to a cocktail demonstration to complete the experience.

Slingsby is staging the VR experience using Google Cardboard headsets, which will be distributed at selected events over summer. There are also plans in place for the brand to stage a giveaway via its social channels.

Marcus Black, co-founder of Slingsby, said: "We’re incredibly proud of our Harrogate roots and we create our products using locally sourced ingredients and local manpower – and accordingly, our gin bears the name of William Slingsby, the man who discovered the very first natural spa water source in the town. So to be able to bring this story to life in such a compelling way is a great tool for us, and we know from experience that people we talk to relate to the heritage and authenticity."

More: Earlier this month, Dingle Gin staged a gin and tonic party in east London as part of the Irish Gin & Tonic Festival. From 20-21 July, Gin Mare will launch a Mediterranean rooftop experience overlooking the River Thames, offering guests an idyllic place to relax.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.