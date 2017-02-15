Sky Broadband launches Lego Batman game experience

Sky Broadband has launched an immersive Lego Batman game experience at its flagship store in Westfield London to bring the brand's partnership with the movie to life.

The Lego Batman game experience has been designed to engage existing and new customers with Sky’s latest deal, and aims to both inform and entertain at the same time.

Guests will be surrounded by four screens as they prepare to battle the film's villain the Joker, who is threatening to disconnect Gotham City's internet connection. Players must help the Sky Broadband Tech Team take down the Joker by aiming their onscreen Bat-arang and swiping as he appears on the screen.

Once the game has been completed, guests are offered the chance to challenge their friends by sharing a link to the online version. Each share comes complete with its own individual code, allowing players to start up a leaderboard with their friends whilst also competing for the top spot on the global leaderboard.

The experience has been delivered by brand experience agency Wasserman, and will run until 5 March.

Kelly Woolnough, client services director at Wasserman, said: "Bringing to life a partnership like this presents a fun challenge; ensuring we stay true to Sky’s DNA whilst ensuring the Batman Lego film’s core message isn’t lost. Our activation makes use of the brilliant experiential activation space outside of the Sky Flagship store, which we’ll replicate around the country to drive traffic to each store and provide a platform for Sky’s key messaging."

Fran Scorer, senior marketing manager at Sky, said: "We’re confident that the tour of this activation will attract, entertain and inform our audience as well as bring in new consumers to our stores. Using such an interactive format allows customers of all ages to experience who we are and what we offer here in the UK."

Legoland Parks and Discovery Centres will also be celebrating the release of the Lego Batman Movie, with immersive events taking place throughout the year. Earlier this month, Warner Bros worked with Premier PR to unveil a three-metre-high Lego Batarang on London's South Bank.

