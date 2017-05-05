Sky Atlantic devises training camp for Game of Thrones fans

Broadcaster Sky Atlantic is offering UK-based Game of Thrones fans the chance to train with The Night's Watch, a military order featured in the programme.

The event, which marks the launch of Season 7 of the hit series, will give 40 lucky viewers the chance to take part in a Night's Watch training camp to be held on 20 May at the Tower of London, with one session running in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Those attending will be taught how to sword fight, target shoot and handle ravens by weapons trainers and stuntmen from the show, as well as being given photo opportunities on the 'Iron Throne'.

Sky Atlantic, which broadcasts the show in the UK, is also running a competition for viewers, with the chance to attend the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere in Los Angeles.

To mark the release of Season 6 of Game of Thrones on DVD and Blu-ray, HBO hosted an immersive exhibition in London in November featuring artwork from the show. A pop-up bar inspired by the television series was showcased in Edinburgh in January.

