Sir Richard Branson launches Virgin Sport with series of festivals

Virgin Group has launched Virgin Sport, a new company that will run a series of sports festivals and events.

The first Virgin Sport experience is set to take place in Hackney, London and aims to be an experience that will bring people together and create a sense of community. Virgin Sport Hackney will take place on 30 April this year, and participants will be able to take part in events such as a half marathon, 'Chase your Mate' and 'Go Fit Yourself'.

Alongside the Hackney event, Virgin Sport will put on three other festivals through 2017, at locations including Westminster, San Francisco and Oxford. The Westminster festival will take place in July, while San Francisco and Oxford will both take place in October.

Each festival will be customised to its host location, and will feature a long distance run, a short run and group fitness training. Registration for the first event in Hackney is now open, and interested parties can register thsemlves, friends, teams and fans.

Virgin Sport has partnered with charity Youth Sport Trust with the aim of getting more young people in Hackney playing sports. The company is welcoming further charity partners.

Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Group founder, said: "Sport is something that I try to make time for every day. Pushing past physical and mental expectations has been an important part of my life. Some of my favourite memories have been spent running, cycling and being active with family and friends. Festivals of sport embody our work hard play hard lifestyle at Virgin, and I can't wait to line up with everyone in Hackney and San Francisco."

Mary Wittenberg, chief executive officer of Virgin Sport, said: "We aim to enhance lives by making sport accessible, irresistible and connected to our host neighborhoods."

Earlier this month, Virgin Active staged a music-themed workout experience in central London. Also in January, Ted Baker announced its partnership with Xtend Barre for the launch of a new fitness collection.

