Sipsmith to host 'hot gin' pop-up experience

The Hot Gin Roof: The Classics will open on 20 January and run until 14 February in timed sessions. The pop-up is exploring the theme of 'classics', with Sipsmith master distiller, Jared Brown, and Ham Yard Hotel Bar Manager, Eoin Kenny, collaborating to reimagine classic gin cocktails from the roaring 1920’s.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste a number of creations, from the ‘Hot Negroni’- using Sipsmith’s award-winning London Dry Gin, to the piping hot ‘Reverse Martini’ and the returning signature favourite a 'Hot G&T'.

Visitors can wrap up in woollen blankets on Ham Yard Hotel’s roof terrace, which offers sweeping views over the London skyline. Sipsmith partnered with ham Yard Hotel last year for a similar experience, called 'Swan on a Hot Gin Roof'.

At the end of last year, Sipsmith joined forces with The Fellow gastropub to stage a winter lounge concept. The gin brand also hosted a summer punch house pop-up.

