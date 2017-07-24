Sipsmith extends run of Juniper Manor experience

Gin brand Sipsmith has announced that it will extend its current run of immersive experience Juniper Manor until later this year.

Sipsmith's Juniper Manor, created in conjunction with experiential catering company Gingerline, consists of an immersive dining experience centred around gin. Having launched on World Gin Day (10 June), the experience's residency has now been extended until October this year, with more tickets being released on 31 July.

Guests are invited to an evening of interactive gin-based culinary activities, but everything else about the event is kept strictly under wraps. Details such as the location and menu are only revealed to guests via text message on the day that they have booked to visit Juniper Manor.

On arrival, visitors will receive a welcome drink, before stepping through the Heironymous Clock and embarking on a 90-minute gastronomic feast. The experience will take attendees through a world of gin and gastronomic adventures, where the boundaries between past and present are removed, treating them to a four course feast complemented by Sipsmith serves.

There will be a range of interactive and immersive entertainment courtesy of Gingerline, and guests can relax at the Manor Bar once the experience comes to a close. So far, more than 11,000 visitors have attended the Juniper Manor activation.

In August, Sipsmith is set to open a secret terrace in Mayfair, inviting guests to a pub picnic.

