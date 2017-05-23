Silent Pool to stage masterclass for World Gin Day

Gin brand Silent Pool is staging a masterclass ahead of World Gin Day on 10 June, which will take guests through the history of gin.

The masterclass will take place on 24 May in east London bar The Refinery - CityPoint. Tom Hutchings, Silent Pool's master distiller, will lead the masterclass and help guests to explore key tasting notes.

The brand has come together with London-based bar group Drake & Morgan, as well as tonic water brand The London Essence Company, to deliver the masterclass, and visitors will be able to sample classic and contemporary creations from the new London Essence: A Taste of Summer drinks menu.

Silent Pool is aiming to help participants brush up on their gin knowledge ahead of World Gin Day, and will showcase its four-stage distilling process customised to fit the individual flavour profiles of each botanical ingredient used to make the gin. The masterclass is the first in a series of summer masterclasses put on by Drake & Morgan.

More: In January, Sipsmith hosted a 'hot' gin pop-up experience in partnership with London's Ham Yard Hotel. This week, Tanqueray will explore gin and juice pairings with juice and lifestyle brand Press.

