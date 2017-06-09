Shetland Distillery Company appoints Garnish Communications

The Shetland Distillery Company has tasked Garnish Communications with furthering the premium spirits brand's reach in the UK market.

Since its launch in 2014, Shetland Reel have been experiencing organic growth both locally and internationally. Approaching their busiest time yet, The Shetland Distillery Company has tasked Garnish Communications with educating trade and consumers on Saxa Vord Distillery, their products and story, placing The Shetland Distillery Company at the forefront of the competitive premium spirits market.

The Shetland Distillery Company’s range currently includes; headline product Shetland Reel Gin, Ocean Scent Gin, Blended Malt Whisky and a string of special edition gins.

Debbie Strang, co founder of The Shetland Distillery Company said "This year is set to be the most exciting year for us, with a number of exciting announcements, campaigns and products launching. "We’ve had an excellent working relationship with Garnish Communications during their A World of Gin campaign, we’re looking forward to working together on putting our products into the hands of some of the best bartenders across the UK."

Nik Koster, director at drinks PR and marketing agency Garnish Communications, said that Garnish will be running the brand's first-ever national cocktail competition towards the end of the summer.

"We will be screening Gin: The Movie, the 'taste along experience' on the Shetland Islands and we will also be running original consumer facing tastings, truly bringing the Shetland Islands into spaces across the South of England and London."

Garnish Communications expanded last year with the appointment of two new directors. Langley's Gin and Garnish Communications hosted a huddle at Event 360 last year, exploring how to use brand activations to create a memorable consumer experience.

