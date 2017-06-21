Shepherd Neame opens pop-up brewery

Independent brewer Shepherd Neame has launched an experiential pop-up brewery at Bluewater shopping centre in a bid to further showcase the brand.

Shepherd Neame's pop-up brewery will be open at Bluewater shopping centre until 5 July, and has been designed as a 1,800 square foot brewing boutique.

Guests can enjoy a bar serving the brand's first ever cider, Orchard View, as well as the new Cinque Five Grain premium lager. Visitors can also immerse themselves in a world of brewing, and test out the 'HOPS360' virtual reality experience which will take them on a tour of a hop garden.

In addition, there is an opportunity to purchase Shepherd Neame merchandise and bespoke products from the brew shop.

Jonathan Neame, CEO of Shepherd Neame, said: "It’s great to have collaborated with Bluewater, an exciting and thriving retail destination in Kent for our pop-up store. We have a fantastic line-up of merchandise, our new cider and premium lager, promotions and activities for Bluewater guests. We look forward to welcoming enthusiasts and those curious to learn more about beer and brewing."





Heinz Kloihofer , leasing manager at Bluewater, said : "Shepherd Neame’s arrival is a unique addition to Bluewater, and will further cement our status as destination of choice for memorable shopping experiences. Shepherd Neame has created a great brewing boutique store, that really brings their brand to life, showcasing their products and immersing guests in the world of Shepherd Neame."





