Shell appoints Octagon for motorsport global hospitality business

Oil and gas conglomerate Shell has appointed sports and entertainment agency Octagon to deliver a number of brand experiences as part of a wider global campaign.

Octagon will focus on campaign development across Shell’s motorsport hospitality globally, which will include Shell’s 70 year ‘Innovation Partnership’ with Ferrari. The agency will deliver F1, GT Racing and tailor-made events for Shell at Maranello, Ferrari’s Italian HQ.

In addition, Octagon will help Shell make the most of its technical partnerships with the Hyundai-Shell-Mobis World Rally Team, BMW Motorsport in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) and Ducati's racing team division, Ducati Corse, in MotoGP and WEC events.

Jeff Ehrenkranz, president of marketing international at Octagon, said: "All the events are in effect Shell brand or Shell product brand experiences - inspired by a strategic motorsport partnership. The bigger the event, the greater the creative and experiential stimulus. Throughout the programme, we prioritise key events based on Shell’s business needs in each motorsport arena. Then, we build amazing experiences that integrate contractual assets into an end-to-end customer journey, which ultimately climax at the race itself."



Kai-Uwe Witterstein, global sponsorship manager at Shell, said: "Octagon has consistently demonstrated the scale and flexibility to deliver the integrated solutions we require. We were drawn to the agency’s creative energy and forward-thinking ideas, which have the potential to help Shell innovate within the world of motorsports."

Octagon's team for Shell will be made up by a combination of the agency's existing creative and strategic specialists, as well as a team of newly recruited members from the world of motorsport. The team will be based in Octagon’s London offices.

More: In January, it was announced that jewellery brand Pandora appointed agency PrettyGreen for a Valentine's activation. Also last month, MKTG was appointed to activate the Cadbury and Premier League partnership.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1



