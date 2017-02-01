Sense New York appoints operations director

Brand experience agency Sense announced in November that it was to open an office in New York in January following a client win with The Economist’s North America business.

The agency is being led by Sarah Priestman, who has taken on the role of agency president.

Ian Priestman, who was project director at Blackjack Promotions for almost four years, is currently working for Sense in London and will relocate to New York in April. His role will be split across three main areas: business operations, client project management and new business support.

Priestman told Event: "Two things appealed to me with this role. Firstly, I've always admired the way Sense operates and the great work it delivers. Secondly, it's always been an ambition to work and live abroad at some point and for me New York is the ultimate destination to do so.

"My short-term goals are to help grow the business in NYC and win new clients. Long-term, the plan is to open more offices across the US and beyond."

Nick Adams, managing director of Sense, said: "Ian has an outstanding background in the operational aspects of experiential marketing, which is going to be a critical skillset for the work we will be kicking off from East to West coast of the US from April. Plans for the business are gathering with pace since we officially opened our doors last week, and Ian is already in the thick of helping us achieve our USA ambitions."

More: Event TV: Inside The Economist's student debate event

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger