Selfridges to stage rooftop food waste pop-up

Selfridges London is teaming up with New York's Blue Hill restaurants to bring a food waste-themed pop-up to Oxford Street.

The WastED London pop-up runs from 24 February to 2 April and will serve menus aimed at raising awareness of food waste. It will mark chef Dan Barber's first cooking appearance for the public in London.

Building on the UK's vibrant food waste movement, wastED London has joined forces with local farmers, fishermen, suppliers and retailers to reimagine by-products at every link in the food chain. Barber will share the stove with guest chefs from throughout Europe who will contribute their own waste-based dishes to the menu.

Selfridges hosted a series of fashion shows that championed emerging menswear talent, part of London Fashion Week Men's schedule,