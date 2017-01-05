Selfridges to host London Fashion Week Men's show

Department store Selfridges is hosting a series of fashion shows that champion emerging menswear talent.

Taking place today and tomorrow (5-6 January), the event, part of London Fashion Week Men's schedule, is called MAN, and is a joint initative beween Topman and Fashion East.

Held in The Old Selfridges Hotel at the back of the retailer's London store, Selfridges will be hosting shows including Topman Design, Craig Green, Astrid Andersen, Christopher Shannon and Fashion East.

Barbour’s AW17 collection and Bobby Abley’s limited edition Power Ranger collection will also be available to shop straight from the London Fashion Week Men's runway on 6 January, available exclusively at Selfridges Oxford Street, London, and selfridges.com.

A panel discussion on the importance of nurturing design talent featuring leading names in fashion will also be live streamed on Facebook tomorrow evening (6 January).

Last summer, Selfridges staged Shakespeare-inspired rap music sessions to mark the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare's death.

