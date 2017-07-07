Selfridges to host live music events

Department store Selfridges is staging a number of music performances as part of its 'Music Matters' campaign.

The Ultralounge at Selfridges London will be transformed into a live music venue and state-of-the-art audio visual content studio, from 20 July until 8 October. It is presented by Smirnoff with a sound experience by Sennheiser.

The venue – the first of its kind within a department store – will host the Music Matters at Selfridges line-up, featuring exciting new talent and artist nights. The campaign has been inspired by the closure of many iconic live music venues over the past few years. Music Matters at Selfridges aims to reassert the importance of collective experiences in sound with a series of one-of-a-kind performances held in unexpected venues.

Selfridges . has partnered with TEM, a London-based collective of audio visual designers who have created some of the most powerful visual moments in recent pop history – to create an mmersive digital set which will enable both artist and audience to capture HD live content for social media-sharing. The space has an intimate 120 capacity; the stage is a modular structure of gauze, mirrors and lighting which will display live projections and generative visual/audio reactive effects.

The Ultralounge will also host orchestral and chamber music experience alongside similar performances at the Peckham Car Park alongside audio-visual work.

The music line-up includes New Gen: 67, Not3s and Renz, Eivor and Charlie Cunningham, Unkle, Raye and Mabel, Vessels and Ten Fe, Shura and Pixx, Joe Goddard and Ama Lou, Hare Squad and Last Night in Paris and 33 33 Presents. The events will also be streamed live on Facebook.

From ticket profits, 20% will be donated to the Music Venues Trust, a charity that protects and supports independent live music venues in the UK.

Beverley Whitrick, strategic director at the charity said: "Any project which draws attention to the plight of the UK’s grassroots music venues is a positive thing as far as Music Venue Trust is concerned. Music brings people together and should be celebrated."

Earlier this year, Selfridges partnered with BMWi to showcase sustainable mobility, part of the store's 'Material World' campaign, educating consumers on how people can work together for a more sustainable future in retail. Selfridges also staged a series of workshops and talks based on the rituals of home life.

