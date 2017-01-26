SECC announces rebrand to Scottish Event Campus

The Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre (SECC), Scotland's largest entertainment and exhibition venue, is being renamed and rebranded to the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), to better reflect its status as a leading venue for live entertainment and experiences.

The rebrand also aims to show how the venue has developed over a period of more than 30 years – with the Armadillo and The SSE Hydro added to the site.

Peter Duthie, chief executive of SEC said: "The decision comes at a time when the company has seen changes in the nature of the business it now operates. The name Scottish Event Campus better describes the site, is more representative of what we do and reflects a vision for the future. For clarity, our three buildings will be known as The SSE Hydro, SEC Armadillo and the original building, SEC Centre."



He said that the ability to showcase that the SEC is able to stage large scale events – capitalising on the success of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and more recently Ignition Festival of Motoring, is also behind the rebrand, with both serving as examples of utilisation of all areas of the campus, internally and externally.

Duthie added: "It is important to add that the new name still retains a clear reference to its origins, maintaining a connection to the excellent reputation the venue has built up in each of the market sectors – conferences, exhibitions, and live entertainment - in which we operated as SECC."

The SEC worked with local Glasgow design agency Freytag Anderson on the rebrand. The agency was appointed following a competitive pitch and delivered a contemporary logo and identity system. The concept draws on the campus’ iconic architecture to communicate a sense of unity and containment.

The Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre (SECC) Campus walked away with the trophy for Venue Team of the Year at the Event Awards 2015.



