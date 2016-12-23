Season's Greetings from Event magazine

Team Event would like to wish our audience, partners and associates a merry Christmas and a happy and successful 2017.

This year we met more than 1300 of you at our events which included our annual Event Awards, Event360, Event 100 Club and The Agenda Live. Thank you for your support.

We launched a number of new digital products including our monthly Trend Watch bulletin and our first report on The Future of Shopper Activations. Tying in with the shopper theme, Team Event celebrated the holiday season at the KitchenAid Experience Store.

Next spring we will release our Festivals report and we look forward to celebrating 20 years of Event in the summer of 2017.

Yasmin Arrigo, Event's editor-in-chief, will move into a new role heading up audience engagement across both eventmagazine.co.uk and sister site campaignlive.co.uk.

