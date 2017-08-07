Scoop to stage wine and ice cream tasting

London-based ice cream brand Scoop has teamed up with fine wine merchant Friarwood to stage an ice cream and wine tasting on 30 August.

Scoop is inviting guests to its ice cream and wine pairing, which forms part of Friawood's Discovery Tasting series.

Guests will be able to sample a range of fine wines, perfectly paired with Scoop's homemade ice cream and sorbet selection, Interested parties are asked to arrive at Friarwood's south London shop at 6.30pm, before embarking on an evening of unique sampling involving the finest wines alongside the most loved dessert of the summer.

More: Earlier this month, Intu launched a mini ice cream van tour across its UK centres, inviting shoppers to sample free ice cream. Last month, Wall's launched an emoji-themed ice cream van in south London to celebrate the brand's new 'Snackable' range.

