San Miguel teams with Picturehouse for cinema experience

Beer brand San Miguel is bringing back its summer series of cinema pop-ups, devised in collaboration with Picturehouse Cinemas.

The San Miguel Picturehouse Pop-Up is taking place at various venues in summer, starting on 26 May at Norwood Park in London, before heading to Dulwich in early July. The pop-up will also visit Brighton with a series of outdoor screenings at Lewes Castle and Preston Manor, Mill Meadows, Henley-on-Thames in June and Plantation Garden in Norwich between 20 July-20 August.

Attendees are invited to arrive early and relax in deckchairs, while a licensed bar will be available at each location.

