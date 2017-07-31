Samsung to take VR 'Hypercube' selfie experience to UK festivals

Festival-goers will have the chance to immerse themselves in a virtual reality experience (VR) via the Samsung Gear VR at Boardmasters, Reading Festival and Bestival this summer.

While music acts perform on stage at Boardmasters, Reading Festival and Bestival, festival-goers will be able to immerse themselves in an interactive VR music experience within Samsung's Hypercube 360 Infinity Selfie experience, which will featuring exclusive content, via the Samsung Gear VR.

As participants enter the two-metre-high cube, which can host up to 30 people at one time, they will transported into another dimension where they will be able to create their own 360 Infinity Selfie using Samsung devices, with individual Samsung Galaxy S8 handsets controlling different light and sound attributes inside the Hypercube. Each experience will be captured in 360 from a camera suspended from the roof and will be shared with festival-goers as they exit the space.

Sam Grant, marketing director at Samsung Electronics UK, said: "At Samsung we want to give everyone the chance to enjoy a brilliant summer of UK events, whether they are there in person or seeing something incredible created by their friends. Through the new Galaxy S8 and Gear 360 camera, we will give people the opportunity to create and share phenomenal personalised content through our partnerships with some of the UK’s best-loved music festivals. We will be touring some uniquely brilliant experiences, that only Samsung could produce, that ultimately make people feel differently about our brand and products."

Samsung first launched the Hypercube last year.

