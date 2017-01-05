RPM hires former Fentimans events marketer

Pickering joined the agency at the start of the year following her role at the drinks brand, where she produced consumer experiences and events, such as the Summer Jungle Pop up at Lights of Soho.

She also headed up partnerships and public relations at Fentimans and prior to the role, spent several years as a freelancer working with major international brands on events and marketing campaigns in the UK and the US.

Pickering said: "I’m incredibly excited to be working at RPM and for the new challenge of showcasing its talent and expertise to a wider audience. RPM is an industry leader with more than 20 years’ experience and my goal is to share their outstanding work via PR and events. In my opinion, RPM is more than just an agency – the story and ethics behind its founders makes it very special indeed, and was one of my main attractions to the role."

