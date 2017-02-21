RPM creative director to join Venturethree

Tim Jones has left his role as creative director at RPM and will join global brand consultancy Venturethree as director of brand experience.

Jones joined RPM as a graduate in 2007 and moved from the planning side to the creative arm of the agency where he was appointed creative director at the of end 2015, overseeing the creative on all of RPM’s clients, including Heineken, Virgin Holidays, Diageo and Sky.

Jones told Event: "RPM was a unique and exceptional place to work. We achieved great things over a decade and they will go on to achieve greater things. For me however, it is time for a change and Venturethree represent a great next step."

Venturethree has worked with a wide range of brands, including Just Eat, Sky, Marks & Spencer and TransferWise.

Stuart Jane, partner and creative director at Venturethree, said: "We’re really excited that Tim is joining Venturethree. He comes with a great track record and we can’t wait to unleash his energy and experience to bring a new dimension of experiential branding to our clients."

Jones will join Venturethree on 13 March.



More: Earlier this month, RPM announced that it had appointed former Fentimans events marketer, Jaala Pickering.

