RPM adds three board members to reinforce three-year growth plan

RPM has appointed three new members to its board to support its plan for growth across the agency's core capabilities.

Gillian Ward, who joined RPM at the start of 2016, has been promoted to the board as director of people. She has more than 20 years’ experience in HR, including a long-term role at Accenture.

Rosa Chapman, who joined the agency in 2007, has been made board director for client services.

John Viccars is now board director of strategy, after joing RPM in 2012.

The move reflects the agency’s key areas of focus: people, thinking, creative and clients.

The new board members will focus on providing tangible value to clients; part of which involves focusing on how better brand experiences are measured. The board will also focus on global expansion as well as financial growth.

Dom Robertson, managing director of RPM, said: "We have an ambitious three-year plan, building on our core business offering, as well as expanding into new markets and territories. A key part of fulfilling that ambition is ensuring we have the right board in place.

"It’s fantastic to have Rosa and John join the board, bringing their own areas of expertise with them. As we continue to evolve and invest our core competencies and future-proof our business, we will never lose sight of the fact that we are a people-led business. To that end, we feel it is vital that we have Gillian as a member of the board as well."

Last month RPM worked with Virgin Money to stage an interactive fundraising lounge for London Marathon. The agency also hired a new senior strategist and a head of creative communications.

