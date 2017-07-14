Rowntree launches sushi-themed Taste Tour

Confectionary brand Rowntree has worked with brand experience agency Amplify to launch a sushi-themed Taste Tour to promote the brand's 30% less sugar range.

The Rowntree Taste Tour is being used to promote the brand's 30% less sugar range and consists of a brightly coloured, factory-style pop-up which will tour locations across the UK. The centrepiece of the pop-up will be a sushi belt, offering guests tasting opportunities which gives them a chance to sample the brand's new product.

If a guest picks up a Rowntree Random, the pop-up's host will tell a random fact. If they pick up a Fruit Pastille, the host will tell a joke. There will also be a photo stand, where visitors can create personalised photos and Gifs, which they can share to their social channels using the hashtag #RowntreesTasteTour. By sharing their experience to social platforms, guests will be in with a chance of winning tickets to Camp Bestival and Luna Cinema.

The experience launched yesterday (13 July) at Birmingham Bullring, and will visit Camp Bestival, Luna Cinema, Hampton Court Palace, Ascot Racecourse, Tatton Park Manchester and Harewood House Leeds before finishing at Cardiff Castle on 16 September.

Natasha Lawless, from the Rowntree’s brand team, said: "We wanted to create an experience where people could discover the great taste of Rowntree’s 30% Less Sugar sweets in a way that reflected Rowntree’s fun and playful personality. The Rowntree’s Taste Tour does exactly that, letting busy people re-connect with their fun side and find out how amazing our new sweets taste."

Jonathan Emmins, founder of Amplify, said: "By appealing to a variety of carefree moment seekers, this pop-up’s outlandish look is bound to drive mass trial and engagement. The end result is a surefire way for people to realise that Rowntree’s 30% less sugar range still has 100% fruity flavour."

More: In June, Maynards Bassetts opened its Sweet Art Gallery, exhibiting artworks inspired by and made using Maynards Bassetts sweets. Earlier this month, Amplify announced an ownership deal with Seed Marketing.

