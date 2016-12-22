Romford Town unveils new brand identity with series of activations

The town of Romford in East London has unveiled a new brand identity with a series of experiential activations.

To celebrate the rebrand, which took place in November, a giant wrapping paper dispenser has been installed on the town's South Street. The dispenser invited passers-by to tear off as much wrapping as they needed for Christmas, and featured a design inspired by the rebrand.

Almost two miles of wrapping paper was made available for shoppers throughout the week-long activation, which kicked off on 15 December. The activation was designed to celebrate the town of Romford as a destination for new business and residents. Over 172,000 shoppers frequent the town each year, spending £548 million.

Jonny Birkett, Romford growth manager from The Romford Town Management Partnership, said: "We wanted to spread some Christmas cheer in Romford by supplying our loyal shoppers with Romford wrapping paper. Hopefully some locals and others further afield will be waking up to a little bit of Romford under the tree on Christmas morning."

Prior to the giant wrapping paper dispenser, an experiential phone box was installed in the town last month. Highlighting Romford's reputation as the luckiest town in the UK, people around the UK were able to call up the town and hear National Lottery predictions from Romford locals.

During the festive period, international design, interiors and lifestyle title Wallpaper launched a Danish Christmas market in London. Also this month, Father Christmas visited Hamleys stores throughout the UK.

