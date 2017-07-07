Robinsons and KFC team up to celebrate Wimbledon

Britvic-owned drink brand Robinsons has teamed up with fast food brand KFC to stage a takeover of the KFC Wimbledon Broadway restaurant.

The KFC and Robinsons window takeover features a giant, interactive version of the arcade game Pong, which aims to engage tennis fans as they make their way to the Championships.

Agency Savvy has worked with the brands to transform the restaurant window into a touchscreen, allowing players to tap on the window to activate the game, as well as control their pong paddles using the touchscreen technology. When the game isn't being played, the window serves as a medium to advertise the two brands side-by-side, driving awareness of Robinsons in KFC, and encouraging sales conversions.

The campaign also features a nationwide sampling tour across six major cities, as well as key London spectator stations. Customers will also have the opportunity to take part in a KFC Colonel’s Club competition to win Wimbledon Final tickets and more than100 Fitbits.

Grace Drew, senior national account manager at Britvic, said: "With such a focus on sugar reduction, it’s great news for all that Robinsons is now being served at KFC. We’re really excited by the campaign, especially the interactive screen which is a first for both brands and is sure to stop people in their tracks. Overall this is a great dual-branded campaign which not only grows awareness but also drives footfall back into KFC, delivering incremental sales."

Charlotte Adams, brand manager at KFC UK & Ireland, said: "We’re really pleased to be working with the Britvic brands. This is our first piece of marketing activity for Robinsons and we’re really excited by it – it’s a great campaign that we’re all hugely proud to be a part of."

More: Stella Artois is celebrating Wimbledon with a Vantage Point activation in Flat Iron Square, London. Pimm's launched its Wimbledon-themed bar in Selfridges, and will also be staging pop-ups across London and the South East.

