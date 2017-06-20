RNIB to stage 'Karaoke Eye Test' at Glastonbury

The RNIB's karaoke-themed experience has been developed through a collaboration with CHI&Partners, Muster, content creation studio MPC Creative and global karaoke supplier Sunfly, and aims to remind the 200,000 festival-goers of the importance of getting regular eye tests.

Guests will experience the feeling of having poor vision and losing their site through the medium of karaoke. The Karaoke Eye Test tent will be situated next to the Pyramid Stage, and will test festival-goers' vision by getting them to perform karaoke classics as the lyrics on screen decrease in size line by line - similar to a traditional eye test.

The eye test will also expose festival audiences to the experience of sight loss by applying filters to the screen, which simulate the effects of preventable eye conditions such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration.

At the end of each karaoke performance, singers will be given eye health tips, and encouraged to have their eyes tested when they return from the festival.

Sally Harvey, chief executive of RNIB, said: "Glastonbury is such an iconic festival, and we’re excited to be part of the line-up for 2017. Thousands of music lovers will be descending on Worthy Farm this week, and we hope lots of them will come and see us to find out how to look after their eyes. The RNIB Karaoke Eye Test is a brilliantly fun, interactive idea to turn heads and draw crowds at Glastonbury, all while tapping into the sights, sounds and general ethos of the festival. It’s a fantastic and memorable way of getting a whole new audience of Glastonbury-goers on board with our mission of improving the eye health of the nation, and reminding them of the importance of having regular eye tests."

Michael Eavis, founder of Glastonbury Festival, said: "As I’ve got older, I’ve become more and more aware of the importance of looking after my eyes, and I don’t want to miss a trick! In light of this, I’m delighted that we’re working with RNIB this year, and hope that lots of festival-goers will stop by the charity’s stall near the Pyramid Stage to find out more about how they can protect their sight."

Muster was set up in January by ex-Slice MDs Tom Rutter and Alec Braun.

