Rituals stages immersive experience for London commuters

The activation started on 10 December and runs until the 30 December. Rituals has taken over the main tunnel in the station and installed a festival soundtrack on the D6 screens, while free testers of Rituals beauty products are being handed out. The campaign was planned through JC Decaux.

Penny Grivea, rituals managing director UK, said: "Rituals' philosophy is all about encouraging people to slow down and taking time out for themselves. St Pancras is an ideal location to reach busy consumers at this key time of year. This festive season we are offering commuters the chance to transport themselves into the world of Rituals as they walk through St Pancras main tunnel; providing beautiful visual elements and relaxing music to truly immerse all in Rituals unique offerings. On entering/leaving the tunnel there will be various sampling and product offers that will inspire, surprise and excite all who enter, providing an unforgettable Rituals experience."

Lee Madine, senior project manager, creative solutions at JCDecaux, said: "This out-of-mome advertising campaign from Rituals, one of the first beauty brands to use this immersive environment at St Pancras, is the perfect way to reach affluent commuters at the height of the Christmas shopping period. Those travelling through the tunnel at St Pancras will be greeted with sound, sight and sampling with the opportunity to visit Ritual’s very own store in the station."

Electronics and audio company Sonos gave Londoners the chance to improve their listening experience by swapping their speakers for a Sonos PLAY:1 wireless speaker, with an activation held at King's Cross. Last year ice cream brand Wall's opened a pop-up ice cream shop at the station.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.