Ribena embarks on digital campaign with largest sampling activity to date

Ribena has announced the launch of its 'Doodle Your World - Make It More #Ribenary' integrated campaign, which will feature the brand's largest UK sampling activity to date and in-store activations.

Ribena has launched a 'Doodle Your World' app, which uses augmented reality. Users who download the app simply pick their doodle from a selection of characters, take their video or photo and share across social channels. They will also have the option to 'level up' their doodling skills by unlocking different doodles on the app.

The wider campaign aims to bring doodling to life, using advertisements to encourage fans of the brand to download the app and doodle their surroundings. Ribena is also aiming to keep itself at the forefront of consumers' minds over the summer months.

Emmeline Purcell, senior brand manager for Ribena at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: "Following the vibrant redesign of our new bottles, now is the perfect time to encourage consumers to get creative with us. We want to build on the fun and playful qualities of the brand and place our delicious-looking packs at the very heart of the campaign.

"With the added channel support, consumers up and down the country will be exposed to the tasty Ribena world and encouraged to join in the doodly fun. The outdoor activity will feature three key no-added-sugar flavours – Strawberry, Pineapple and Passion Fruit, and Blackcurrant. Ribena Blackcurrant Light remains the hero of the activity and will feature on TV alongside the addition of Ribena Blackcurrant No Added Sugar squash. In 2016, the flavour experienced growth across all channels, growing by 39.2% 2 , and we want to continue to support retailers to make the most of the potential sales opportunity."

Purcell took to the stage at Event's annual creative summit Event360 this month to discuss Ribena's brand repositioning. Last year Ribena worked with agency TRO to create a Colouring Cafe.

More: Earlier this month, Mondelez announced two new experiential campaigns for its Maynards Bassetts and Cadbury brands.

