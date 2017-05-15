RHS appoints Event Concept for Chelsea Flower Show experience

Event production company Event Concept has been appointed by The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) to devise an experiential installation at this year's Chelsea Flower Show.

Event Concept has been appointed alongside its floral design branch, Veevers Carter, to create a 215sqm installation that aims to celebrate achievements in gardening and design. The build will also tie together key exhibitions including the Plant of the Year, Master Grower, the RHS Photographic Competition, and RHS Garden Advisory.

The installation, The RHS Experience, will be split into four zones; wellness, wildlife, advisory, and urban. Each zone will feature sponsorship and various other opportunities for supporting brands to get involved. The appointment follows last year’s activation, Behind Every Great Florist, which was created for New Covent Garden Flower Market and which paid homage to The Queen on her 90th birthday.

Ming Veevers Carter, creative director for Event Concept and Veevers Carter, said: "The RHS wanted an installation which matched the immersive and elaborate designs being showcased each year by those who take part in the exhibition. The RHS Experience is a bespoke exhibition stand designed to enhance the experience of attendees. It is also a striking piece of contemporary architecture that encapsulates the essence of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show which enabled our teams to showcase the full extent of their creative talents."

Clare Greene, deputy show manager for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, added: "It was key that the finished exhibit enhanced our charitable purpose. We wanted a partner who could encapsulate the full and rich experience of the exhibition, helping us promote the value of gardens in society, and we could not be more pleased with the design Event Concept and Veevers Carter have produced."

The RHS Experience will be unveiled at the Chelsea Flower Show, which runs from 23-27 May.

More: Perrier-Jouët teamed up with townhouse hotel The Kensington to stage a pop-up inspired by the Chelsea Flower Show. Monarch's giant floral plane, also inspired by the show, is set to arrive in London Victoria Station on 17 May.

