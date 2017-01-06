Resident Evil immersive experience to take place in London

Video games publisher Capcom is launching an immersive Resident Evil experience in London's East End, to celebrate the launch of the newest game in the franchise, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

The event, Resident 7: The Experience, running from 20-23 January, invites visitors to take part in a 45-minute immersive journey, between the times of 1pm and 10pm on each day. Those wishing to take part are being asked to come to Dray Walk Gallery in London's Brick Lane, where a total of 28 pairs of tickets will be issued on each day.

Set within a sinister plantation in Dulvey, Louisiana and taking place after the dramatic events of Resident Evil 6, players are introduced to the mysterious Baker family – including Jack and Marguerite, who have seemingly been missing from the area with no recent contact with anyone.

As part of the experience, the Sewer Gators, a paranormal TV production team, is looking for intern reporters to help them investigate the disappearance of their missing crew. Those taking part will arrive at the Sewer Gators debrief area with a partner ahead of their assignment, with the aim of working together to collect hints, solve puzzles and outsmart the Baker family as they search for the truth about missing colleagues and try to escape the house without going missing themselves.

Attendees will also get the chance to play a brand-new demo of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard at Dray Walk Gallery. The game is being released on 24 January.

As part of the CineAsia exhibitors and distributors' convention which took place in Hong Kong in December, Sony devised an immersive experience for fans of Resident Evil, tying in with the release of the last instalment in the film franchise.

