Report: How much is experiential worth to the UK economy?

With experiential increasing in importance for London & Partners, the company has turned to Event for the second consecutive year to produce an in-depth report to further its mission to measure the value of experiential in the capital.
Ahead of last year’s report, Event spoke to a small sample group of agencies to assess what data they would be happy sharing confidentially, to be collated and reported as one statistic. Agencies were consulted on what terminology would be best and they settled on brand experience budgets spend.
For last year’s report, Event approached the top 30 agencies ranked by experiential billings, from its annual Brand Experience Report, to calculate an estimate of the total level of brand experience budgets spend delivered in the UK between 1 June 2015 and the end of May 2016.
The result was a colossal £171.9m, and spend in London was £81.4m.
Due to an incredible 12 months for brand experiences, the number of significant agencies to analyse has grown. The Institute of Promotional Marketing has seen significant growth in the sector with managing director Carey Trevill and her team working on a measurement standard to support the rise in experiential activity and underline the business case for live events.
This year’s Brand Experience Report was expanded to list the top 45 agencies by experiential billings. Event contacted each of these and, like last year, asked them to submit:
- The total level of brand experience budgets spend that your agency delivered in the UK between 1 June 2016 and the end of May 2017
- Plus the spend delivered in London only
"Brand experience has seen an exponential growth over the last year, both in the UK and in London," says London & Partners’ Deborah Kelly. "Marketing is changing and, with more and more competition, face-to-face interactions between brands and consumers are more important than ever if brands are going to make a lasting impression on their audience. This is where activations can really add value to a communications strategy overall. Finding the right places for brands to activate is absolutely key, and the UK and London are serious contenders on the international stage."
Nick Adams, managing director of Sense, isn’t surprised by London’s strong appeal. "The profile associated with any capital city will always be a significant draw for brands looking to generate maximum impact from a brand experience. London has both national and global interest and prominence, and inevitably activating on the most prominent turf will always be a brand’s first choice.
"Generally speaking, many of the UK’s leading news outlets also reside in London. When maximum traction relies on also gaining the attention of national and international media, activations on the doorstep of major news outlets is commonly a brand’s best bet.
"The cultural diversity, pace and energy of one of the world’s highest profile cities is also the perfect background to brand experiences. Our unique city attracts residents, workers and tourists alike with a significant propensity for engaging with brand experiences. When relevance of mindset is a key success factor for any brand experience, the London ambience often provides a sure fire approach to a successful consumer engagement."
The report also includes case studies on brand experiences from Nike, Three Mobile, Volvo, Marie Curie and Patron Tequila.
