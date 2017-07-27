Report: How much is experiential worth to the UK economy?

Ahead of last year’s report, Event spoke to a small sample group of agencies to assess what data they would be happy sharing confidentially, to be collated and reported as one statistic. Agencies were consulted on what terminology would be best and they settled on brand experience budgets spend.

For last year’s report, Event approached the top 30 agencies ranked by experiential billings, from its annual Brand Experience Report, to calculate an estimate of the total level of brand experience budgets spend delivered in the UK between 1 June 2015 and the end of May 2016.

The result was a colossal £171.9m, and spend in London was £81.4m.