Renault to activate at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Automotive brand Renault is celebrating 40 years of involvement in Formula One with an activation showcasing the past, present and future of motorsport at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Renault has worked with brand experience agency Rapiergroup to deliver the activation, which will see the brand showcase its range of racing cars to celebrate its heritage.

The brand hopes to keep in with this year's festival theme - ‘Peaks of Performance – Motorsport’s Game-Changers’ - by displaying cars such as the 1977 Renault F1 RS 01, the first turbocharged Formula One car. Renault will be demonstrating the car's performance during the Hillclimb, the centrepiece of Goodwood Festival.

Renault will also be looking ahead to the future by showcasing special concept models and production cars. The Renault Sport 2027 Vision Concept will be on display at the brand's stand, and will make it's UK debut at the festival.

Mark Waller, senior communications manager at Renault UK, said: "Goodwood Festival of Speed is the perfect backdrop to showcase the wonderful history of machines that have given Renault its position as one of the most historic brands in Formula One. Our presence provides both existing and potential customers with a unique chance to really experience the Renault brand. Rapiergroup has worked with us on this prestigious event for many years and we’re excited about what the 2017 festival holds."

Rob Brazier, director at Rapiergroup, added: "With a working relationship stretching back nearly 30 years, we couldn’t be prouder to have the privilege to work with Renault to deliver both an immersive and interactive consumer experience that will really bring the Renault brand to life."

Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from 29 June to 2 July.

