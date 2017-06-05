Rekorderlig to embark on 'Lagom' tour

Cider brand Rekorderlig is to stage a Lagom-themed roadshow, which will visit a number of cities throughout the UK.

The Rekorderlig roadshow will be coming to London's Boxpark Shoreditch on 15 June, and invites guests to immerse themselves in Scandinavian culture.

Rekorderlig will be touring a Swedish-style wooden holiday hut van, and will create a Swedish vista as a backdrop, featuring a floral decor, to help guests experience the Scandinavian lifestyle. The setting aims to channel the concept of Lagom, a Swedish saying meaning that the 'right amount is best'.

Visitors will be able to relax in the Rekorderlig garden, experience the altruistic Swedish lifestyle and enjoy Rekorderlig serves from the touring bar. The roadshow will finish on 23 July.

In November, Rekorderlig revived its 'Winter Lodge' concept on London's Southbank.

More: In February, Ikea launched its 'Live Lagom' event series, which aimed to encourage its customers to live more sustainably.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



